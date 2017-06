ClickCease

May 20

I followed your instructions and as you said it looks like the everything is still intact. It also does not look like it stopped working until around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard time, so the account was not left unprotected for long.



I want to thank you for taking care of us. It is bad enough to have your credit card compromised, but when folks take advantage of that it make it that much worse.



From the very beginning everyone we have dealt with at ClickCease has taken care of us every step of the way. We want to thank you for continuing the extreme professionalism and care that has defined our relationship with ClickCease. Also thank you for being available on Saturday :)